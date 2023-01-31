India reports 66 new covid cases, 2 deaths in a day1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 11:39 AM IST
The country has conducted over 1,45,593 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 91.54 crore so far
New Delhi: India reported 66 new covid-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data on Tuesday showed. While the active caseload declined to 1,755, the total number of covid cases have reached 4.47 crore.
