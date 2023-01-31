New Delhi: India reported 66 new covid-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data on Tuesday showed. While the active caseload declined to 1,755, the total number of covid cases have reached 4.47 crore.

India recorded 530,740 covid-related deaths since the onset of covid pandemic, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was 0.05%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.07%.

Karnataka reported 139 active cases while Kerala has 1192 active cases. Maharashtra has 64 active cases, Odisha 79 cases, Rajasthan 10 cases, Tamil Nadu 46 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 10 and West Bengal 48 active cases so far.

The country has conducted over 1,45,593 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 91.54 crore so far.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.48 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 2,82,654 vaccine doses were administered.

INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on covid situation in the country and continue to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.

Besides, surveillance at the hospital level is also going on to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.

With large number of covid cases being reported in China and other countries, the government has tightened covid preparedness measures urging people to complete their vaccination doses and follow covid-19 preventive measures.

The government has also mandated RT-PCR testing for people returning from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea, the officials said.

The government has made it mandatory filling up of ‘Air Suvidha’ forms for travelers from six countries under which 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing would be made compulsory from the coming week.