India reports 7,000 Covid cases in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, more than 10,828 patients recovered from the disease. Since the onset of Covid, more than 4,38,35,852 people have recovered.
India reported 7,000 new covid cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated on Wednesday. The total number of active cases has come down to 64,667. In the last two years, India has reported over 4.4 crore Covid cases and 527,874 deaths.
While Delhi has an active caseload of 2,226, Maharashtra has 10,902 cases, Haryana has recorded 1,782 cases, Punjab has reported 1,136 cases while Kerala has reported more than 8,397 Covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 5,161 active cases and Karnataka has 6,775 active cases.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 2.05 % while the weekly positivity rate is 2.55 %.
In the last 24 hours, more than 10,828 patients recovered from the disease. Since the onset of Covid, more than 4,38,35,852 people have recovered.
The country has conducted over 88.58 crore Covid tests till date whereas 3,52,166 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the Covid vaccination drive, more than 212.39 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
Meanwhile, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states and union territories to do surveillance of incoming international travellers as part of a revised surveillance strategy in the context of Covid-19.
Besides this, they have directed all states and union territories to continue monitoring influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and conduct constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked to continue with the vaccination of all eligible people.
