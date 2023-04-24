New Delhi: India reported 7,178 covid cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data said on Monday. While the daily positivity rate has reached 9.16%, the weekly positivity rate stood at 5.41 %.

Active covid cases have reached 65,683. In the last three years of the pandemic, India has reported to more than 44.9 million cases and 531345 covid related deaths.

Karnataka reported 2330 active covid cases, Kerala 16973 active cases, Maharashtra 6055 active cases, Gujarat 1879 cases, Delhi recorded 5578 cases, Tamil Nadu 3671 active cases; Himachal Pradesh 1495 cases, Haryana 5405 cases, Chhattisgarh 3083 cases, Rajasthan 3780 and Uttar Pradesh 4624 cases so far.

According to epidemiologists, covid cases have been doubling every four to five days. Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge. But in a relief, the infection is supposed to be milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.

The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.

Around 4,43,01,865 people recovered from the infection with the current recovery rate touching 98.67%. In all, 78,342 tests were conducted in a day taking the total number of tests to 92.54 crore.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 208 vaccine doses were administered.