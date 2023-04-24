India reports over 7,000 new covid cases and 16 deaths in a day1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 12:23 PM IST
According to epidemiologists, covid cases have been doubling every four to five days. Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge.
New Delhi: India reported 7,178 covid cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data said on Monday. While the daily positivity rate has reached 9.16%, the weekly positivity rate stood at 5.41 %.
