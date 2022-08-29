New Delhi: India reported 7,591 new covid cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 84,931 cases taking the total number of cases to 4.44 crores and 5,27,799 deaths so far.

While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 2605, Maharashtra has 11679 cases, Haryana has recorded 2300 cases, Punjab has reported 17678 cases while Kerala has reported more than 8551 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 5268 active cases; Karnataka has reported 7859 active cases so far.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 4.58% while the weekly positivity rate is 2.69%.

In the last 24 hours, more than 9,206 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,38,02,993 people have recovered from covid.

The country has conducted over 88.52 crore covid tests till date whereas 1,65,751 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 211.91 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.

All states/UTs have been asked to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.