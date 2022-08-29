India reports 7,591 covid cases, 45 deaths in a day1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 11:50 AM IST
While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 2605, Maharashtra has 11679 cases, Haryana has recorded 2300 cases, Punjab has reported 17678 cases
New Delhi: India reported 7,591 new covid cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 84,931 cases taking the total number of cases to 4.44 crores and 5,27,799 deaths so far.