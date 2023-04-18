India reports a dip in daily covid cases, 7K new infections in a day

India reports a dip in daily covid cases, 7K new infections in a day1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge. But in a relief, the infection is supposed to be milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity
New Delhi: Daily new cases dropped marginally in India, with 7,633 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the health ministry on Tuesday. Active cases rose to 61,233, with daily positivity rate at 3.62%. Eleven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
