India reports a dip in daily covid cases, 7K new infections in a day

New Delhi: Daily new cases dropped marginally in India, with 7,633 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the health ministry on Tuesday. Active cases rose to 61,233, with daily positivity rate at 3.62%. Eleven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

In the last three years of the pandemic, India has reported to more than 44.9 million covid cases and 531,152 related deaths. Active cases now comprise 0.14% of total infections and the recovery rate stands at 98.68%.

According to epidemiologists, covid cases have been doubling every four to five days. Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge. But in a relief, the infection is supposed to be milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.

The Union health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.

As of now, Karnataka has 1,904 active cases, Kerala has 19,714 active cases, Maharashtra 6,087 infected people, Gujarat 2,215 cases, Delhi 4,976, Tamil Nadu has 3,330 active cases, Himachal Pradesh 1,905, Chhattisgarh 2,222 cases, Rajasthan 2,548, and Uttar Pradesh has 3,693 active cases.

Around 2,11,029 lakh covid tests were conducted in a day taking the total number of tests to 92.43 crore.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. In the last 24 hours, around 749 vaccine doses were administered.