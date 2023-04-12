India reports over 7,830 new covid cases in a day1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 12:42 PM IST
According to epidemiologists, the increasing number of covid cases is now doubling every 4-5 days. Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge in cases.
New Delhi: India continued to report a spike in covid-19 infections with the country logging 7,830 new cases in a day, the health ministry’s update showed on Wednesday. The total number of active cases reached 40,215, with the positivity rate touching 3.65%.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×