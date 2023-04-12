New Delhi: India continued to report a spike in covid-19 infections with the country logging 7,830 new cases in a day, the health ministry’s update showed on Wednesday. The total number of active cases reached 40,215, with the positivity rate touching 3.65%.

According to epidemiologists, the increasing number of covid cases is now doubling every 4-5 days. Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge in cases. But in a relief, the infection is supposed to be milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.

The union health ministry has directed the states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.

“The five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track Treat-Vaccination should be followed with continued focus on adequate & proactive testing as per guidelines, monitoring new and emerging clusters of new Covid-19 cases along with monitoring the trend of Influenza-like illness (ILI) & SARI cases in all health facilities or through dedicated fever clinics on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection," the health ministry stated as there are few states which are reporting higher number of cases indicating possible localized spread of infection.

Covid cases have been increasing cross the country with Karnataka reporting 1572 active cases, Kerala 14506 cases, Maharashtra 4875 active cases, Gujarat 1947 cases, Delhi 2876 cases, Tamil Nadu 2301 cases,and Himachal Pradesh 1863 cases. India has reported 44.9 million covid cases and 531,016 covid related deaths so far.

Around 44204771 people recovered from the infection with the current recovery rate touching 98.72 %. In the last 24 hours, around 2,14,242 tests have been conducted, taking the total number of tests to 92.32 crore.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 441 vaccine doses were administered.