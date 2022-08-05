New Delhi : India has logged more than 20,551 covid cases and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are around 1,35,364 active cases at present, the union health ministry data stated on Friday.

Since the onset of the pandemic, India has reported more than 5,26,600 deaths and 4.41 crore covid cases.

India has administered more than 205.58 crore vaccination doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The active cases stand at 0.31% while the recovery rate is currently at 98.50%. Atleast 21,595 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours increases with total recoveries to reaching to 43445624 so far.

According to the ministry, around 205.59 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive. Around 93.46 crore second dose and 10.09 crore precaution dose. Besides, 36,95,835 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The central government has reviewed covid-19 situation countrywide and flagged concern to the states/UTs showing an upsurge in cases and positivity rate. These states were also indicating low levels of testing and vaccination. Furthermore, states were directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and accelerate administration of ongoing free Covid-19 vaccination for 1st, 2nd and precaution dose respectively.

With increasing number of covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, last week the union health ministry launched a mission mode campaign to provide free of cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years old at government vaccination centres.

The country has conducted over 87.71 crore covid tests till date whereas 4,00,110 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.