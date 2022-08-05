India reports 70 covid deaths, 20,551 new cases in a day1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 11:04 AM IST
New Delhi : India has logged more than 20,551 covid cases and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours
New Delhi : India has logged more than 20,551 covid cases and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are around 1,35,364 active cases at present, the union health ministry data stated on Friday.