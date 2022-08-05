India reports 70 covid deaths, 20,551 new cases in a day

The central government has reviewed covid-19 situation countrywide and flagged concern to the states/UTs showing an upsurge in cases and positivity rate. These states were also indicating low levels of testing and vaccination. Furthermore, states were directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and accelerate administration of ongoing free Covid-19 vaccination for 1st, 2nd and precaution dose respectively.

