Covid recoveries near 60 lakh mark in India as 82,753 cured in a day

India saw a single-day rise of 73,272 covid-19 cases taking the virus caseload to 69,79,424, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 59,88,823 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The covid-19 recovery rate stands at 85.52%.

For the second day in a row, the number of active coronavirus cases remained below 9 lakh.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 69,79,424, while the death toll climbed to 1,07,416 with 926 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative 8,57,98,698 samples have been tested up to October 9. As many as 11,64,018 samples were tested on Friday.

The 926 new fatalities include 302 from Maharashtra, 114 from Karnataka, 68 from Tamil Nadu, 62 from West Bengal, 48 from Uttar Pradesh, 39 from Delhi, 38 from Chhattisgarh, 32 from Punjab, 31 from Andhra Pradesh.

The total 1,07,416 deaths reported so far in the country include 39,732 from Maharashtra, followed by 10,120 from Tamil Nadu, 9,789 from Karnataka, 6,293 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,159 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,692 from Delhi, 5,501 from West Bengal, 3,773 from Punjab and 3,547 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

The higher number of recoveries has aided the national recovery rate to further improve to 85.52 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 82,753 patients recovered and were discharged the previous day, while 73,272 fresh infections were reported, according to official data.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.54%.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 15 lakh-mark with the addition of 12,134 cases, a health department official said.

The case count now stands at 15,06,018, he said.

The state reported 302 deaths on Friday, which took the fatality count to 39,732, the official said.

Karnataka on Friday reported 10,913 new cases of COVID-19 and 114 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 6,90,269 and the death toll to 9,789, the health department said.

This is the third consecutive day that the state has reported over 10,000 new infections.

Kerala on Friday reported 9,250 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally of those affected in the state to 2,66,100 while 25 deaths pushed the toll to 955.

The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh on Friday mounted to over 4.3 lakh after the state reported 3,249 fresh cases, officials said.

Over 13,850 out of every 10 lakh people in Andhra Pradesh have contracted the coronavirus disease so far, the state government said on Friday even as the total number of cases rose to 7,44,864 with the addition of 5,145 fresh infections.

