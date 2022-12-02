New Delhi: India’s new covid cases have declined to 74 in the last 24 hours, with the number of active cases down at 4,767 on Friday, as per the health ministry data. More than 4.46 crore covid cases have been reported so far, while India has recorded 530,622 covid deaths in the last two years.

While Karnataka reported 1625 active case, Kerala has 1632 active cases. Maharashtra has 373 active cases, Odisha 77 cases, Rajasthan with 70 cases, Tamil Nadu has 178 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 122 and West Bengal has 61 active cases so far.

The country has conducted over 2,14,021 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.93 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 64,240 vaccine doses were administered.

Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on covid situation in the country and continue to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.

Besides, surveillance at the hospital level is also going on to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.

With low number of covid cases, several state governments have relaxed travelling norms and eased the compulsion of wearing masks.

Recently, the health ministry has also released updated travel guidelines for people stating that all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against covid-19 in their country.

The health ministry has said that during travel in-flight announcement about the ongoing pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.

Meanwhile, China is seeing fresh covid surge as many big cities have imposed lockdown again.