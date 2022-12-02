India reports 74 new covid cases in last 24 hours1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 12:07 PM IST
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.93 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far
New Delhi: India’s new covid cases have declined to 74 in the last 24 hours, with the number of active cases down at 4,767 on Friday, as per the health ministry data. More than 4.46 crore covid cases have been reported so far, while India has recorded 530,622 covid deaths in the last two years.