New Delhi: India reported 77 new covid cases in the past 24 hours, pushing up marginally the number of active cases to 1,533 from 1,474 the previous day, the health ministry said in an update on Thursday.

Total reported cases, since the pandemic hit in early 2020, has surpassed 4.50 crore to date. while death toll stands at 531,918.

Scientists believe that the COVID-19 virus has become largely inactive, attributing this to its mild nature and the wide immunity developed across the population due to widespread infection. They emphasize, however, the importance of monitoring for any emergent variants with severe symptoms.

The elderly and those with underlying health conditions remain susceptible to infection. Doctors continue to recommend adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures, including receiving booster shots, for these vulnerable groups.

Experts say that India's population has developed "hybrid immunity" due to both natural infection and vaccination. They assure that the current variants of the virus, being mild, are unlikely to cause severe illness or hospitalizations.

Recoveries have touched around 4.44 crore, with 25 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's recovery rate to 98.81%.

A total of 34,981 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of tests to 92.93 crore.

Under the nationwide vaccination campaign, over 220.67 crore doses have been administered, with approximately 339 doses given in the last 24 hours.