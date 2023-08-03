India reports 77 new covid cases in a day1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 05:21 PM IST
The elderly and those with underlying health conditions remain susceptible to infection. Doctors continue to recommend adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures, including receiving booster shots, for these vulnerable groups
New Delhi: India reported 77 new covid cases in the past 24 hours, pushing up marginally the number of active cases to 1,533 from 1,474 the previous day, the health ministry said in an update on Thursday.
