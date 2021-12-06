India in the last 24 hours reported as many as 8,306 new COVID-19 cases and with that the cumulative total has been pushed to 3,46,41,561. Currently, the active tally in the country stands at 98,416, lowest in 552 days, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.28%, lowest since March 2020, ministry said adding, “The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for ten straight days and less than 50,000 for 162 consecutive days now."

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 4,73,537 with 211 fresh fatalities. The 211 new fatalities include 161 from Kerala and 10 each from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and seven from Maharashtra.

Of the 161 deaths in Kerala, 23 were reported over the last few days and 138 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a Kerala government release said on yesterday.

On Sunday, the country saw a sharp surge in the daily deaths with as many as 2,796 fatalities being recorded in just 24 hours. This rise reflected on the database after a total of 2,426 reconciled deaths by Bihar were adjusted the day before. “Also, Kerala clears backlog of 263 deaths. Hence deaths showing a spike," the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 8,834 recoveries recorded in the past one day took the recovery total to 3,40,69,608. The current recovery rate is 98.35%.

The country on Sunday reported 8,895 new COVID cases and 6,918 discharges. On Saturday, 8,603 COVID cases, 415 fatalities and 8,190 recoveries were reported in India.

The daily positivity rate is 0.94%, less than 2% for last 63 days, and weekly positivity rate is 0.78% less than 1% for last 22 days.

