India on Monday witnessed a big decline in its daily Covid-19 caseload. The country reported 8,488 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours which is the lowest count in 538 days. While a total of 249 deaths happened due to the virus in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data by the Union Ministry of Health, the active cases stood at 1,18,443--the lowest in 534 days, and a total of 12,510 people recovered from the Covid infection in a day. A decrease of 4271 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Of the total 8,488 new cases and 249 deaths, Kerala recorded 5,080 cases and 40 deaths.

Altogether 4,65,911 people have due of coronavirus in the country to date, which is 1.35% of the total infection while 3,39,34,547 people have recovered from it (98.31% of the total caseload).

In terms of vaccination, India has administered 116.87 crore vaccine doses so far. The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting to review the progress and planning of Covid-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry today. These are the states where the vaccination coverage is less than 70%. The first dose coverage in Meghalaya was 56.7%, Manipur 54.2%, Nagaland 49% and Puducherry 65.7%.

As per the government data, around 82% of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of anti-Covid vaccine while around 43% have been fully vaccinated.

The testing capacity across the country has continued to remain expanded. in the last 24 hours, 7,83,567 tests were conducted. So far, India has conducted over 63.24 crore (63,16,49,378) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.93%, which is less than 2% for the last 59 days. The Daily Positivity rate was reported to be 1.08%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for the last 49 days and below 3% for 84 consecutive days now.

