India reports 8,488 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 538 days

In terms of vaccination, India has administered 116.87 crore vaccine doses so far. The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting to review the progress and planning of Covid-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry today. These are the states where the vaccination coverage is less than 70%. The first dose coverage in Meghalaya was 56.7%, Manipur 54.2%, Nagaland 49% and Puducherry 65.7%.