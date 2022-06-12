An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.71% while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.02%, according to the Health Ministry
Recording a massive jump in cases across the country, India on Sunday reported 8,582 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to Union Health Ministry data. With this, the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,32,22,017, while the active cases increased to 44,513, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,761 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprises 0.10% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66%, the ministry said.
An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.71% while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.02%, according to the Health Ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,52,743, while the case fatality rate was 1.21%.
Meanwhile, the country's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 195-crore (1,95,05,33,258) mark on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The health minister in its official press release mentioned that more than 11 lakh (11,30,430) vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
A single-day rise of over 8,000 fresh Covid-19 cases was recorded in the country after 103 days, pushing India's infection tally to 4,32,13,435, while the count of active cases jumped to 40,370, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.
A total of 8,329 new Coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,757, with 10 fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 AM showed.
The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
