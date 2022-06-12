Meanwhile, the country's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 195-crore (1,95,05,33,258) mark on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The health minister in its official press release mentioned that more than 11 lakh (11,30,430) vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.