India has reported as many as 8,774 new COVID cases and 621 deaths in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. With today's numbers, the cumulative total reached 3,45,72,523 and the death toll climbed to 4,68,554.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 51 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 154 consecutive days now.

As of today, the active caseload stands at 1,05,691, lowest in 543 days. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.31%, lowest since March 2020, the health ministry also said.

With 9,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries reached 3,39,98,278. The Recovery Rate currently at 98.34%, highest since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.80 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 55 days. Weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.85 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 14 days, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 121.94 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The COVID-19 tally in India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It breached the 60 lakh mark on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

