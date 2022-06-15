India reports 8,822 Covid cases in last 24 hours, 2,228 higher than yesterday

The Union government is concerned about the sharp spike in Covid cases and has directed states/UTs to follow robust genomic surveillance and track severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) cases in hospitals.
India reported 8,822 Covid-19 cases with a jump of 2,228 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally of active caseload to over 53,637 the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the country had reported 6,594 new infections across the country.
“About 8,822 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours with India’s active caseload currently reaching at 53,637," said the ministry.
Earlier this week, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union health minister has directed the states to continue monitoring spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19 as cases continues to rise in India. Mandaviya has urged states to focus on increasing Covid vaccination coverage of school going children and precaution dose for the elderly.
Delhi alone is responsible for the active caseload of 3,177 Covid cases, Maharashtra has 18,267, while Kerala has over 16,278 active infections at present. Tamil Nadu has 1,632 active cases, Uttar Pradesh has 1510, while Karnataka has reported 3,882 active cases so far.
In the last 24 hours, more than 5,718 patients recovered from Covid. Since the onset of Covid, more than 4,26,67,088 people have recovered from Covid.
The country has conducted over 85.58 crore Covid tests till date whereas 4.40 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the Covid vaccination drive, more than 195.50 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. The central government has provided more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs while 13.40 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine available with States and UTs.
