India reports 80 new covid cases1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 03:15 PM IST
With large number of covid cases being reported in China and other countries, the central government has tightened covid preparedness measures.
New Delhi: India reported 80 new coronavirus infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Monday. India’s active cases now total 1,848, with total reported cases since the pandemic hit the country in 2020 at 4,46,82,719. Death toll stands at 530,740.
