Home / News / India /  India reports 80 new covid cases
Back

New Delhi: India reported 80 new coronavirus infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Monday. India’s active cases now total 1,848, with total reported cases since the pandemic hit the country in 2020 at 4,46,82,719. Death toll stands at 530,740.

Daily positivity rate stands at 0.11%, and weekly positivity at 0.08%. Active cases now comprise 0.01% of total infections, while the national recovery rate is at 98.81%, according to the health ministry’s website.

Covid cases have been consistently declining across the country. As of now, Karnataka has a total of 146 active cases, Kerala has 1,235 active cases, Maharashtra 120, Odisha 77 cases, Rajasthan 4, Tamil Nadu 40 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 13, and West Bengal has 53 active cases.

The country conducted over 71,399 tests in the last 24 hours, taking total covid testing to 91.53 crore so far.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 5,28,257 vaccine doses were administered.

Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on covid situation in the country and continue to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.

Besides, surveillance at the hospital level continues to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.

Government officials have warned that the next few days will be crucial in determining the possibility of a resurgence of covid-19 cases in India, urging people to follow safety protocols and complete their vaccination doses.

With large number of covid cases being reported in China and other countries, the central government has tightened covid preparedness measures.

The government has also mandated RT-PCR tests for people returning from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout