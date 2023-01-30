New Delhi: India reported 80 new coronavirus infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Monday. India’s active cases now total 1,848, with total reported cases since the pandemic hit the country in 2020 at 4,46,82,719. Death toll stands at 530,740.

Daily positivity rate stands at 0.11%, and weekly positivity at 0.08%. Active cases now comprise 0.01% of total infections, while the national recovery rate is at 98.81%, according to the health ministry’s website.

Covid cases have been consistently declining across the country. As of now, Karnataka has a total of 146 active cases, Kerala has 1,235 active cases, Maharashtra 120, Odisha 77 cases, Rajasthan 4, Tamil Nadu 40 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 13, and West Bengal has 53 active cases.

The country conducted over 71,399 tests in the last 24 hours, taking total covid testing to 91.53 crore so far.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 5,28,257 vaccine doses were administered.

Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on covid situation in the country and continue to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.

Besides, surveillance at the hospital level continues to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.

Government officials have warned that the next few days will be crucial in determining the possibility of a resurgence of covid-19 cases in India, urging people to follow safety protocols and complete their vaccination doses.

With large number of covid cases being reported in China and other countries, the central government has tightened covid preparedness measures.

The government has also mandated RT-PCR tests for people returning from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea.