India reports 82 covid cases in a day
- While active cases declined to 1,837, the total number of covid cases have reached 44.7 million so far
India reported 82 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data showed on Monday. While active cases declined to 1,837, the total number of covid cases has reached 44.7 million so far.
