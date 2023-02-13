India reported 82 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data showed on Monday. While active cases declined to 1,837, the total number of covid cases has reached 44.7 million so far.

India has recorded 530,753 covid-related deaths since the onset of pandemic.

Karnataka reported 137 active cases while Kerala has 1243 active cases. Maharashtra has 85 active cases, Odisha 86 cases, Rajasthan 6 cases, Tamil Nadu 47 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 14 and West Bengal has 35 active cases so far.

Around 4,41,51,610 people have recovered from the infection with current recovery rate touching 98.81%. India's daily positivity rate is 0.14% and weekly positivity is 0.09%.

With the rapid decline in the trajectory of covid cases, scientists believe that Omicron and its sub-lineages will not affect India as large number of populations is already exposed to the virus and vaccinated. Scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection). However, they suggest people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.

At present, large number of cases are being reported in China and other countries as a result the Central government has tightened covid preparedness measures. The government has directed the INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to keep a close watch on covid situation in the country and continue to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.

The government is conducting RT-PCR testing for people returning from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea. In view of decline trajectory of covid cases in India and other countries, the Indian government has withdrawn the filling up of ‘Air Suvidha’ forms for travelers.

The country has conducted over 59,037 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 91.71 crore so far.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.62 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 1,476 vaccine doses were administered.

Besides, hospitals have been asked to maintain surveillance and 5% of lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) and all SARI cases for covid infection.