India reports 826 new covid cases1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 12:45 PM IST
Active cases in the country has reached to 22,594 across the country taking the total tally of covid cases to more than 4.46 crore
New Delhi: India has reported 826 new covid case in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said on Tuesday. Active cases in the country has reached to 22,594 across the country taking the total tally of covid cases to more than 4.46 crore. Total death figure has reached 528,980 in the last two years.