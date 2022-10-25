New Delhi: India has reported 826 new covid case in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said on Tuesday. Active cases in the country has reached to 22,594 across the country taking the total tally of covid cases to more than 4.46 crore. Total death figure has reached 528,980 in the last two years.

While Assam has reported 2722 active caseload, Gujarat has contributed 591 active cases. Karnataka has reported 2329 active cases while Kerala has 3735 active cases. Maharashtra has 2496 active cases, Odisha 480 cases, Rajasthan with 379 cases, Tamil Nadu has 2939 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 460 and West Bengal has 1468 active cases so far.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.35 % while the weekly positivity rate is 1.02%.

In the last 24 hours, more than 1503 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of the disease more than 4,40,93,409 people have recovered from covid.

The country has conducted over 90.01 crore covid tests till date whereas 63,786 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.56 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

The Centre has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.

Besides this, they have directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.