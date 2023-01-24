New Delhi: India reported 89 new covid-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data on Tuesday showed. The active case count came down by three to 1,931 and the total number of covid cases have reached 4.47 crore. India recorded 530,737 covid related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.06%, while the weekly positivity was at 0.08%.

Karnataka reported 163 active cases while Kerala has 1210 active cases. Maharashtra has 117 active cases, Odisha 74 cases, Rajasthan with 4 cases, Tamil Nadu has 36 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 13 and West Bengal has 51 active cases so far.

The country has conducted over 1,61,679 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 91.45 crore so far.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.30 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 2,18,324 vaccine doses were administered.

Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on covid situation in the country and continues to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.

Besides, surveillance at the hospital level is also going on to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.

Government officials have warned that the next 40 days would be crucial in determining the possibility of a resurgence of covid-19 cases in India as they urged people to follow safety protocols and complete their vaccination doses.

With large number of covid cases being reported in China and other countries, the government has tightened covid preparedness measures urging people to complete their vaccination doses and follow covid-19 preventive measures.