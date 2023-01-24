India reports 89 new covid cases in a day1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.30 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far
New Delhi: India reported 89 new covid-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data on Tuesday showed. The active case count came down by three to 1,931 and the total number of covid cases have reached 4.47 crore. India recorded 530,737 covid related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
