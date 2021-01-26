OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India reports less than 10,000 daily covid cases for first time in 7 months
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo) (HT_PRINT)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo) (HT_PRINT)

India reports less than 10,000 daily covid cases for first time in 7 months

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 10:59 AM IST Staff Writer

There are 1,77,266 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.66% of the total cases reported so far.

India reported 9,102 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, the lowest in around eight months, as the infection tally reached 1,06,76,838, according to Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

During the same period, 117 fatalities were recorded, also the lowest in over eight months, taking the death toll to 1,53,587.

India had reported a single-day rise of 8,909 cases on June 3 and 103 deaths on May 16.

According to the health ministry, 1,03,45,985 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.90 per cent. The case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

There are 1,77,266 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.66 per cent of the total cases reported so far. It was for the seventh consecutive day that the active caseload remaind below 2 lakh.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 19,30,62,694 samples have been tested for COVID-19 detection up to January 25 with 7,25,577 of them being tested on Monday.

