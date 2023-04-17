New Delhi: India reported 9,111 fresh coronavirus infections and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the health ministry on Monday. Active cases have climbed to 60,313 and the daily positivity rate was recorded at 8.40%. Total reported cases now stand at 44.9 million, with death toll at 531,141.

Active cases comprise 0.13% of total infections, and the recovery rate stands at 98.68%, according to the ministry. Case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to epidemiologists, covid cases have been doubling every four to five days. Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge. But in a relief, the infection is supposed to be milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.

The Union health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.

The trajectory of covid cases has been rising across the country, with Karnataka reporting 2,076 active cases and Kerala 19,848 cases. Maharashtra has 5,916 active cases, Gujarat 2,309 cases, Delhi 4,297, Tamil Nadu 3,195 active cases, Himachal Pradesh 1,869 cases, Chhattisgarh 1,841 cases, Rajasthan 2,340, and Uttar Pradesh has recorded 3,414.

Around 1.08 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 92.41 crore.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. In the last 24 hours, around 198 vaccine doses were administered.