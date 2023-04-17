Covid-19: India reports 9000 fresh cases, 27 deaths in a day1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Active cases comprise 0.13% of total infections, and the recovery rate stands at 98.68%, according to the health ministry. Case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
New Delhi: India reported 9,111 fresh coronavirus infections and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the health ministry on Monday. Active cases have climbed to 60,313 and the daily positivity rate was recorded at 8.40%. Total reported cases now stand at 44.9 million, with death toll at 531,141.
