India reports over 9,000 new covid cases, 26 deaths in a day

India reports over 9,000 new covid cases, 26 deaths in a day1 min read . 12:39 PM IST
The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection.
The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection.
New Delhi
New Delhi
India reported 9,355 covid cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data said on Thursday. While the daily positivity rate has reached 4.08%, the weekly positivity rate touched 5.36%.
India reported 9,355 covid cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data said on Thursday. While the daily positivity rate has reached 4.08%, the weekly positivity rate touched 5.36%.
The country’s active cases stood at 57,410. In the last three years of the pandemic, India has reported to more than 44.9 million covid cases and 53,1424 deaths.
The country’s active cases stood at 57,410. In the last three years of the pandemic, India has reported to more than 44.9 million covid cases and 53,1424 deaths.
Karnataka reported 1734 active cases, Kerala has 13773 active cases, Maharashtra 5233 cases, Gujarat 1632 cases, Delhi 4708 cases, Tamil Nadu 3463 cases; Himachal Pradesh 1172 cases, Haryana 4394 cases, Chhattisgarh 2857 cases, Rajasthan 3440 and Uttar Pradesh 3874 cases.
Karnataka reported 1734 active cases, Kerala has 13773 active cases, Maharashtra 5233 cases, Gujarat 1632 cases, Delhi 4708 cases, Tamil Nadu 3463 cases; Himachal Pradesh 1172 cases, Haryana 4394 cases, Chhattisgarh 2857 cases, Rajasthan 3440 and Uttar Pradesh 3874 cases.
“In April, those who are getting cold, cough and flu like symptoms, it is covid only because influenza virus cannot sustain in rising temperature. Right admissions are happening in those who are elderly and have comorbid conditions. So, one needs to take his/her booster dose if not done yet," Vikas Maurya, head of pulmonary department at Fortis Hospital said.
“In April, those who are getting cold, cough and flu like symptoms, it is covid only because influenza virus cannot sustain in rising temperature. Right admissions are happening in those who are elderly and have comorbid conditions. So, one needs to take his/her booster dose if not done yet," Vikas Maurya, head of pulmonary department at Fortis Hospital said.
Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge in cases. But the infection is supposed to be milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.
Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge in cases. But the infection is supposed to be milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.
The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.
The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.
Around 4,43,35,977 people recovered from the infection with the current recovery rate touching 98.69 %.
Around 4,43,35,977 people recovered from the infection with the current recovery rate touching 98.69 %.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 4,358 vaccine doses were administered.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 4,358 vaccine doses were administered.