A total of 9,765 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative total to 3,46,06,541, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Thursday. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been less than 50,000 for 158 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, the active cases stands at 99,763. An increase of 740 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.29%, lowest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, with 477 fresh fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll climbed to 4,69,724. A total of 8,548 recoveries in the same time span increased the Total Recoveries to 3,40,37,054. The recovery rate is currently at 98.35%.

On Wednesday, 8,954 new COVID cases and 267 coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded in the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

