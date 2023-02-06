India reports 91 new covid cases
Scientists believe that there are less chances of another wave given that a large number of India’s population has been exposed to the virus and vaccinated and have thus developed hybrid immunity.
New Delhi: India reported 91 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while the country’s active caseload remained unchanged at 1,817, according to an update by the health ministry on Monday. Total reported cases climbed to 4.46 crore (4,46,83,454), while death toll stands at 5,30,745.
