New Delhi: India reported 91 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while the country’s active caseload remained unchanged at 1,817, according to an update by the health ministry on Monday. Total reported cases climbed to 4.46 crore (4,46,83,454), while death toll stands at 5,30,745.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.14%, and active cases comprise 0.01% of total infections. Recovery rate has risen to 98.81%, according to the health ministry website.

Cases have been consistently declining across the country. As of now, Karnataka has 154 active cases, Kerala has 1,211 active cases, Maharashtra has 86, Odisha 82 cases, Rajasthan has 15 cases, Tamil Nadu 30 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 14, and West Bengal has 50 active cases.

With a decline in covid cases, scientists believe that there are less chances of another wave given that a large number of India’s population has been exposed to the virus and vaccinated and have thus developed hybrid immunity. But they have urged people to continue wearing masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.

The government has also tightened covid preparedness measures following reports of fresh surge in infections in China and some other countries last month. The government has directed INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to keep a close watch on the situation in the country and continue with constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.

The government has been conducting RT-PCR testing for people returning from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea and has asked travellers from these six countries to fill Air Suvidha forms while making RT-PCR tests compulsory 72 hours prior to departure.

India has conducted over 62,790 tests in the last 24 hours, pushing up total tests to to 91.63 crore so far.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered, and in the last 24 hours, around 37,193 doses were administered.

Besides, surveillance at the hospital level is also going on to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.

w