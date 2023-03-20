India reports 918 new covid cases in a day1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Last week, the union health ministry directed the state/UT government to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection.
India reported 918 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with daily positivity rate at 2.08%, the union health ministry said on Monday. With more than 44.8 million cases, the country has recorded more than 530,806 deaths so far.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×