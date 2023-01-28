India reports 93 new covid cases in a day

India reports 93 new covid cases in a day1 min read . 04:19 PM IST
Active cases have declined to 1,842, while the daily positivity was at 0.07% and the weekly positivity at 0.08%
New Delhi
India reported 93 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, while active cases declined to 1,842, the union health ministry data showed. The total tally of covid cases has reached 4.47 crore, and covid-related deaths stood at 530,739.
The daily positivity was at 0.07%, while the weekly positivity stood at 0.08%, the ministry stated. India’s recovery rate has increased to 98.81%.
Karnataka reported 165 active cases, while Kerala has 1181 active cases. Maharashtra has 81 active cases, Odisha 87 cases, Rajasthan six cases, Tamil Nadu 49 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 10 and West Bengal has 52 active cases so far.
The country has conducted over 1,36,102 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 91.51 crore so far.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.38 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 2,05,509 vaccine doses were administered.
INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on covid situation in the country and continues to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.
Besides, surveillance at the hospital level is also going on to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.
With large number of covid cases being reported in China and other countries, the government has tightened covid preparedness measures urging people to complete their vaccination doses and follow covid-19 preventive measures.
