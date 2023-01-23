New Delhi: India reported 94 new covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data on Monday showed. While active cases have declined to 1,934, the country’s total covid cases have reached 4.47 crore so far. The overall death toll stood at 5,30,735 since the onset of covid pandemic.

Karnataka reported 151 active cases while Kerala with 1223 active cases. Maharashtra has 124 active cases, Odisha 71 cases, Rajasthan with 4 cases, Tamil Nadu has 36 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 13 and West Bengal has 54 active cases so far.

The country has conducted over 88,445 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 91.44 crore so far.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.28 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 39,496 vaccine doses were administered.

Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on covid situation in the country and continue to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.

Besides, surveillance at the hospital level is also going on to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.

Government officials warned that the next 40 days would be crucial in determining the possibility of a resurgence of covid-19 cases in India as they urged people to follow safety protocols and complete their vaccination doses.

With large number of covid cases being reported in China and other countries, the Central government has tightened covid preparedness measures urging people to complete their vaccination doses and follow covid-19 preventive measures.

The government also plans to require RT-PCR testing for people returning from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea, the officials said. The government may make mandatory filling up of ‘Air Suvidha’ forms for travellers from six countries under which 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing would be made compulsory from the coming week.