India reports 94 new covid cases, 2 deaths in a day1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 11:40 AM IST
New Delhi: India reported 94 new covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data on Monday showed
New Delhi: India reported 94 new covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data on Monday showed. While active cases have declined to 1,934, the country’s total covid cases have reached 4.47 crore so far. The overall death toll stood at 5,30,735 since the onset of covid pandemic.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×