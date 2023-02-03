New Delhi: India has reported 99 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data showed on Friday. Active cases have increased to 1,764 while total number of covid cases have reached 4.47 crore. The country reported 530,741 covid related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

Karnataka reported 133 active cases, while Kerala has 1198 active cases. Maharashtra has 73 active cases, Odisha 85 cases, Rajasthan 16 cases, Tamil Nadu 32 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 15 and West Bengal has 45 active cases.

With the decline in the trajectory of covid cases, scientists believe that Omicron and its sub lineages will not affect India as large number of populations is already exposed to the virus and vaccinated. Scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection). However, they suggest people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.

At present, large number of cases is being reported in China and other countries as a result of which the central government has tightened covid control measures. The government has directed the INSACOG, under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT), to keep a close watch on covid situation in the country and continue to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.

The government is conducting RT-PCR testing for people returning from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea and mandated the filling up of ‘Air Suvidha’ forms for travelers from six countries under which 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing is compulsory.

Besides, surveillance at the hospital level is also going on to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.

The country has conducted over 1,55,731 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 91.59 crore so far.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.54 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 1,60,387 vaccine doses were administered.

