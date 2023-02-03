India reports 99 new covid cases in a day
The country has conducted over 1,55,731 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 91.59 crore so far.
New Delhi: India has reported 99 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data showed on Friday. Active cases have increased to 1,764 while total number of covid cases have reached 4.47 crore. The country reported 530,741 covid related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
