India reports a low of 830 Covid cases

India reports a low of 830 Covid cases1 min read . 11:10 AM IST
In the last 24 hours, more than 17,71 patients recovered from Covid. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,40,95,180 people have recovered from the infection.
New Delhi: India reported the lowest number of 830 Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The lowest number of reported Covid cases comes at a time when the active caseload stands at 21,607 taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4.46 crore and 528,981 deaths.
While Assam has reported 2,722 active caseloads, Gujarat has contributed 565 active cases. Karnataka has reported 2,142 active cases while Kerala has 3,629 active cases. Maharashtra has 2,496 active cases, Odisha 380 cases, Rajasthan 354 cases, Tamil Nadu has 2,736 active cases; Uttar Pradesh has 429 and West Bengal has 1,214 active cases at present.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 0.67 % while the weekly positivity rate is 1.07%.
The country has conducted over 90.03 crore Covid tests till date whereas 1,23,104 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the Covid vaccination drive, more than 219.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
Meanwhile, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states and union territories (UTs) to do surveillance of incoming international travellers as a part of the revised surveillance strategy in the context of the pandemic.
Besides this, they have as directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked to continue with the vaccination of all eligible people.
