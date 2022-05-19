NEW DELHI: India added 2,364 fresh covid cases over the last 24 hours, taking active cases in the country to 15,419, the union health ministry said on Thursday.

States like Delhi (2675), Haryana (1324), Uttar Pradesh (948), Kerala (3555), Karnataka (1815), Maharashtra (1605) recorded the maximum number of active cases.

As many as 2,582 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,25,89,841.

Diagnostic centres have not been reporting too many people seeking covid testing. “Apart from travel related guidelines-based testing and a few clinical cases, we are currently not witnessing much demand for Covid 19 testing. The kind of positivity rate we are seeing varies from 1% to > 10% as we cater all over India through our vast network," said Anand K, chief executive, SRL Diagnostics.

India has conducted around 84.54 crore tests, with 4,77,570 tests done in the last 24 hours.

More than 191.79 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive which started on 16 January last year.

“Over 3.22 Cr (3,22,66,248) adolescents in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, COVID-19 3,16,75,284 precaution doses have been administered to eligible individuals which includes healthcare workers, frontline workers, elderly above 60 years of age and population group from 18-59 years of age, said the ministry.