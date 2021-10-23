India reported a big jump in its daily Covid-19 related deaths. As per the government's data, India added 666 deaths in a day. So far 4,53,708 people have died due to Covid-19 in the country. A rise of 435 deaths was seen in last one day. Besides, an increase in daily caseload was also reported on Saturday. As many as 16,326 fresh cases were reported today, while the active cases were declined by 2,017.

India's active caseload stands at 1,73,728, which is 0.51% of the total cases.

Among the 666, Kerala accounts for the most number of fatalities. The state reported 563 deaths in a day. Besides, the state also has the highest number of active cases at 81,490.

Maharashtra reported 40 deaths in 24 hours, followed by 19 in Tamil Nadu, 12 in West Bengal, 11 in Karnataka, 6 in Andhra Pradesh, 3 in Odisha, 2 each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and one each in Telangana, Puducherry, Nagaland, and Delhi, respectively.

The national capital has recorded four fatalities due to the coronavirus infection so far this month, with the previous three deaths being reported on October 2, October 10, and October 19. The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has risen to 25,091.

India has administered 101.30 crore of Covid-19 vaccine so far. Cumulatively 71,21,01,258 first doses and 30,03,07,997 second doses of the vaccine have been administered across the states and Union territories.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.24%, which is less than 2% for the last 29 days. The daily positivity rate has also been less than 2% for the last 19 days.

India conducted 13,64,681 tests yesterday. Overall, 59,84,31,161 Covid tests have been conducted so far.

