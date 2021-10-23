India reported a big jump in its daily Covid-19 related deaths. As per the government's data, India added 666 deaths in a day. So far 4,53,708 people have died due to Covid-19 in the country. A rise of 435 deaths was seen in last one day. Besides, an increase in daily caseload was also reported on Saturday. As many as 16,326 fresh cases were reported today, while the active cases were declined by 2,017.

