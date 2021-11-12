India reports big jump in new Covid-19 deaths; fatalities surge to 4.62 lakh

India has reported a big jump in Covid-related deaths on Friday compared with yesterday's data. According to the union ministry of Health, the country posted a whopping 501 deaths due to coronavirus infection on Friday. Yesterday, the country had posted 340 deaths. The daily Covid-19 cases also saw a marginal rise at 12,516 cases. With this, India's cumulative caseload has surged to 3,44,14,186. According to the government's data, the 501 deaths have pushed the toll to 4,62,690 while 3.38 crore people have recovered from the deadly infection till now. Yesterday, 13,155 Covid patients were recovered as per the data. India's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.26% while the fatalities rate is at 1.34%.

India's active cases have continued to decline for the past few weeks. Currently, the Covid-19 active caseload is 1,37,416--it is the lowest in 267 days.

Among the Indian states, Kerala accounts for the most number of active cases and deaths in the country. The southern logged 419 deaths in the past day while the overall active cases stand at 70,251. Kerala is the only state that has consistently posted Covid-related deaths in three-digit figures. On the other hand, Maharashtra registered 28 deaths, West Bengal 13 and Himachal Pradesh 10 in a span of 24 hours on Friday.

Karnataka reported 286 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in a day. While Tamil Nadu reported 820 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths. National capital Delhi recorded zero death due to Covid-19 and 40 fresh cases. The national capital has not reported any death due to coronavirus so far this month. It reported four deaths in October and five in September.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 110.74 crore so far, the Union Health Ministry said. According to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, 79% of the adult population has got the first dose of vaccine and 38% has also received the second dose.

Noting that more than 12 crore beneficiaries are due for their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the health minister urged states' health ministers to ensure they are motivated to take the second dose and all the adult population is covered with the first dose during the door-to-door campaign ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak'.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!