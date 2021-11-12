India reports big jump in new Covid-19 deaths; fatalities surge to 4.62 lakh

India has reported a big jump in Covid-related deaths on Friday compared with yesterday's data. According to the union ministry of Health, the country posted a whopping 501 deaths due to coronavirus infection on Friday. Yesterday, the country had posted 340 deaths. The daily Covid-19 cases also saw a marginal rise at 12,516 cases. With this, India's cumulative caseload has surged to 3,44,14,186. According to the government's data, the 501 deaths have pushed the toll to 4,62,690 while 3.38 crore people have recovered from the deadly infection till now. Yesterday, 13,155 Covid patients were recovered as per the data. India's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.26% while the fatalities rate is at 1.34%.

