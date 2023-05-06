New Delhi: India reported a dip in fresh covid-19 cases with 2,961 new infections detected in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated. Active cases also declined to 30,041. While the daily positivity rate has reached 2.12%, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.63%.

In the last three years of the pandemic, India has reported more than 44.9 million cases and 5,31,659 covid related deaths.

Karnataka reported 750 active cases while Kerala has 7267 active cases. Maharashtra has 2189 active cases, Gujarat with 643cases, Delhi has recorded 1290 cases, Tamil Nadu has 1649 active cases; Haryana 1665 cases, Chhattisgarh 1143 cases, Rajasthan 1553 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 1665 cases and West Bengal 2382 so far.

Health experts said hospitalisations are mostly happening in cases where individuals are elderly and have comorbid conditions.

Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge in cases. But the infection is supposed to be milder in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisation rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease. The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses.

The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.

Around 4.43 crore people recovered from the infection and 6,135 patients recovered int the last 24 hours. The current recovery rate touching 98.75%. Arbout 1,39,814 tests were conducted in a day taking the total number of tests to 92.75 crore.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 1,198vaccine doses were administered.