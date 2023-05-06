India reports 2,961 new covid cases in a day1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Health experts said hospitalisations are mostly happening in cases where individuals are elderly and have comorbid conditions.
New Delhi: India reported a dip in fresh covid-19 cases with 2,961 new infections detected in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated. Active cases also declined to 30,041. While the daily positivity rate has reached 2.12%, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.63%.
