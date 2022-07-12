India reports dip in daily COVID cases, records 13,615 new cases in last 24 hrs

India reports dip in daily COVID cases, records 13,615 new cases in last 24 hrs2 min read . 10:58 AM IST
Down from yesterday's 16,678 cases, the country today reported 3,063 less daily cases of COVID in the last 24 hours
India on Tuesday witnessed a dip in the daily COVID cases as the country reported 13,615 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, over 3,000 less than the tally recorded on Monday.
Down from yesterday's 16,678 new cases, the country today reported 3,063 less daily cases of COVID in the last 24 hours.
With this, the country's active caseload rose to 1,31,043, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Tuesday.
While the active cases account for 0.30%, the daily and weekly positivity rate stand at 3.23% and 4.24% respectively.
As many as 20 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,25,474.
With the recovery of 13,265 COVID patients in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have gone up to 4,29,96,427. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%.
India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199 Cr (1,99,00,59,536) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,61,19,579 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.75 Cr (3,75,56,269) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,21,292 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.73 Cr (86,73,10,272) cumulative tests.
Meanwhile, more than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.
More than 10.10 Cr (10,10,38,810) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.
In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.
