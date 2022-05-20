The very first confirmed case of the BA.4 Omicron variant in India has been reported from Hyderabad, as per the recent data available with the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). The group of genetic laboratories are currently working to identify new variants of SARS-CoV-2 from Indian Covid-19 positive patients. This is first the first time that the BA.4 variant of Omicron has been reported in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}