Home / News / India /  India reports first death linked to Omicron Covid-19 variant
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in Rajasthan, a state health ministry official said.

Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in New Delhi. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

