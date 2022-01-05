NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in Rajasthan, a state health ministry official said.

Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in New Delhi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

