India reports first death linked to Omicron Covid-19 variant1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2022, 01:54 PM IST
Omicron Covid-19 cases in the country have now risen to 2,135
Omicron Covid-19 cases in the country have now risen to 2,135
|
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in Rajasthan, a state health ministry official said.
Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in New Delhi.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!