India reports first death linked to Omicron Covid-19 variant

India reports first death linked to Omicron Covid-19 variant1 min read . 01:54 PM IST
Omicron Covid-19 cases in the country have now risen to 2,135
NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in Rajasthan, a state health ministry official said.
Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in New Delhi.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
