India reports first death linked to Omicron Covid-19 variant

Omicron Covid-19 cases in the country have now risen to 2,135

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in Rajasthan, a state health ministry official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in New Delhi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

