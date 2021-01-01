India reports four fresh cases of mutant covid strain

India reported four fresh cases of the highly contagious mutant strain of the coronavirus on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. The total tally of the persons infected with the strain, first found in the United Kingdom touched 29, the government said adding that three cases were confirmed in a Bengaluru laboratory, while one was detected in a Hyderabad laboratory.

As of now, at least 10 cases were detected in Delhi laboratory, 10 in Bengaluru lab, one in West Bengal, three in Hyderabad and five by the National Institute of Virology, Pune, the government officials said that 29 patients are in isolation at designated healthcare facilities.

The spread of the new UK variant has already been reported by Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore. India last year reported the presence of cases infected with the mutant strain too.

India is pining hopes on the covid-19 vaccination expected to be rolled out in next few days, a subject expert committee, tasked with vetting covid-19 vaccine proposals, has recommended emergency licensure for Serum Institute of India's Covishield, but subject to certain conditions.

Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness at session sites across the country for covid-19 vaccination trial run on Saturday.

The senior officials of the Ministry apprised the Minister on various improvements that have been made to make Saturday’s Pan-India dry-run glitch free such as number of telephone operators has been increased to answer every possible query from the teams on ground conducting the dry-run; block level task forces have been constituted for physical inspection of the sites; all workers have been oriented for the purpose with the dissemination of FAQs on the process, among other issues.

The health minister said that the officials should ensure that the vaccination sites and official in-charge abide by the detailed checklist and SOP for vaccination that has been prepared by the Union Health Ministry and shared with the States/UTs to guide them in the dry run. The minister said that there is a need for perfect calibration between the administrative and medical officers to make the event a primer that would later enable the mass implementation of vaccination drive.

The health minister also updated the officers on the status of the two leading vaccine candidates whose data are being closely monitored by the Subject Expert Committee of Drug Controller General of India.

The total tally of covid-19 cases reached 1, 02, 90, 248 and the toll climbed to 1,50,180. India’s total Active Caseload was 2.54 lakh (2,54,254) on Friday consisting of 2.47% of India’s Total Positive Cases. The new cases recorded in the last 24 hours were 20,035. Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at5,215. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,509 new cases, the health ministry said. Also, 256 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Ten States/UTs account for 80.47%of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (58). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 30 and 29 daily deaths, respectively.

The mortality rate presently stands at 1.45%. Five States viz Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi account for 63% of total deaths in the country, the health ministry said.





