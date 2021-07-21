The 3,998 new fatalities include 3,656 from Maharashtra and 104 from Kerala.
A total of 4,18,480 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,30,753 from Maharashtra, 36,226 from Karnataka, 33,782 from Tamil Nadu, 25,035 from Delhi, 22,737 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,021 from West Bengal and 16,244 from Punjab.
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
A total of 41,54,72,455 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far. While, 3,03,90,687 have recovered from the disease to date.
Also, 18.52 lakh tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid 44,91,93,273.
Meanwhile, the Centre said it has supplied 43.25 crore (43,25,17,330) Covid vaccine doses, so far. While 53,38,210 doses are in the pipeline.
"More than 2.88 crore (2,88,73,099) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," it added.
