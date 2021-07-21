India reported on Wednesday 42,015 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while daily deaths jumped to 3,998, their highest since June 12, health ministry data showed.

The spike in daily deaths have come after Maharashtra carried out its 14th Covid data reconciliation exercise, according to the union health ministry.

The ministry said Maharashtra has carried out reconciliation exercise of Covid data following which the state's positive case tally has increased by 2,479 while the death tally has increased by 3,509.

With this, India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.27%, less than 3% for 30 consecutive days, the health ministry data said.

India's active Covid-19 cases in country has increased to 4,07,170. An increase of 1,040 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's tally of infections stands at 3.12 crore (3,12,16,337).

Yesterday, India had reported a decline in daily coronavirus cases at 30,093 Covid cases.

The daily number of recoveries jumped to 36,977 in the last 24 hours. The cumulative recovery count has increased to 3,03,90,687.

The 3,998 new fatalities include 3,656 from Maharashtra and 104 from Kerala.

A total of 4,18,480 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,30,753 from Maharashtra, 36,226 from Karnataka, 33,782 from Tamil Nadu, 25,035 from Delhi, 22,737 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,021 from West Bengal and 16,244 from Punjab.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

A total of 41,54,72,455 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far. While, 3,03,90,687 have recovered from the disease to date.

Also, 18.52 lakh tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid 44,91,93,273.

Meanwhile, the Centre said it has supplied 43.25 crore (43,25,17,330) Covid vaccine doses, so far. While 53,38,210 doses are in the pipeline.

"More than 2.88 crore (2,88,73,099) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," it added.

