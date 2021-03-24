India reports highest daily Covid-related deaths of this year

India reports highest daily Covid-related deaths of this year1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Total deaths have shot up to 160,441 in India.
India reported 275 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the most this year, as a second surge in cases fills up hospital beds in big states such as Maharashtra.
Infections rose by 47,262 in the past 24 hours, the highest since early November, to a total of 11.7 million, data from the health ministry showed. India has recorded the most number of cases after the United States and Brazil.
