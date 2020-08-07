India's COVID-19 tally reached 20,27,075 today, with 62,538 cases being reported in a day. Recoveries rose to 13,78,105 including 49,769 in past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. There are 6,07,384 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently while the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has gone up to 67.62%.

This is the ninth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

886 patients succumbed to coronavirus infection in past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 41,585.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,27,24,134 samples have been tested till August 6 with 5,74,783 samples being tested on Thursday.

The gap between the recoveries and the active cases has seen a steady rise. On 10th June 2020, for the first time, the total number of recovered patients exceeded the active cases with a difference of 1,573. This has now increased to 7,32,835.

Maharashtra has recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,514 coronavirus cases. Its tally now stands at 4,79,779. Andhra Pradesh is inching closer to 200,000 mark. It has added over 10,000 fresh cases for a second day in a row.

As India enters the third phase of unlock, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government on Thursday sent a fresh proposal to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal to allow hotels, gymnasium, and weekly markets to reopen.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was optimistic a coronavirus vaccine would be ready before the end of 2020, possibly in time for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

