India saw the highest single-day jump in number of coronavirus cases as 2,644 new cases were reported in 24 hours. The number of people infected from coronavirus in the country has reached 39,980 including 1,301 deaths, showed the latest figures from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The government has extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 17, while allowing different sets of relaxations in red, orange and green zones.

Here are 10 updates:

Currently, there are 28,046 active cases while 10,633 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged.

The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, have reached 12,296, including 2,000 discharged cases and 521 deaths.

Gujarat has reported the second most number of cases, at 5054. The state has reported 262 deaths, while 896 people have been discharged.

Delhi's count stands at 4,122 of which 1,256 patients have recovered, while 64 patients have lost their lives.

Rajasthan has reported 2,770 cases of which 1,121 have recovered. The state reported 65 coronavirus-related deaths.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 499 people have been detected positive for coronavirus while 400 have recovered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed ways to increase liquidity and credit to businesses, infrastructure and farming sectors to restart the economy, which is reeling under the impact of the world’s toughest lockdown.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das also on the same day met chiefs of banks to discuss ways to ensure credit flow to businesses once the lockdown order ends.

The armed forces today conducted fly-pasts and showered flower petals on several hospitals across the country to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers engaged in fighting the pandemic.

Also, special trains and buses continued to ply to take lakhs of migrant workers and students to their native places.









Share Via