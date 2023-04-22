India on Saturday recorded an additional 501 Covid cases and 14 deaths in 24 hours. According to the data from the Union Ministry of Health, India reported 12,193 fresh Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The number of active cases has gone up to 67,556 as of 22 April 2023, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health.

Yesterday, India's daily Covid cases stood at 11,692.

The death toll due to Covid has climbed to 5,31,300 with 42 more fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

Cumulatively, India has recorded 4,48,81,877 Covid cases so far.

The active cases account for 0.15% of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66%, the health ministry's website noted.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,42,83,021, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to people across the country.

Yesterday, the central government asked eight states including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to maintain a strict watch and take preemptive action in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of infection.

Underlining that Covid is still not over, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana and Delhi urged them to remain cautious against laxity at any level saying that may nullify the gains made in pandemic management so far.

Uttar Pradesh has reported an increase in weekly cases from 279 in week ending April 13 to 696 in week ending 20 April.

While Tamil Nadu has reported an increase in weekly cases from 356 in week ending April 13 to 510 in week ending April 20.

Rajasthan reported an increase in cases from 181 (week ending April 13) to 435 (week ending April 20).

Maharashtra has reported an increase in weekly cases from 774 in week ending April 13 to 872 in the week ending April 20.

Kerala reported an increase in weekly cases from 2,139 in week ending April 13 to 2,602 in week ending April 20 while Karnataka reported a rise in weekly cases from 268 in week ending April 13 to 369 in week ending April 20.

Haryana saw an increase in weekly cases from 445 in the week ending April 13 to 910 in the week ending April 20 whereas in Delhi, there was an increase in weekly cases from 741 in the week ending April 13 to 1,471 in the week ending April 20.