India reports increase of more than 500 new Covid cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 10:33 AM IST
- Covid cases in India: The death toll due to Covid has climbed to 5,31,300 with 42 more fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala
India on Saturday recorded an additional 501 Covid cases and 14 deaths in 24 hours. According to the data from the Union Ministry of Health, India reported 12,193 fresh Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×