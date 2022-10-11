New Delhi: India reported 1,957 new covid infections, while active cases declined to 27,374 in the last 24 hours, according to an update from the Union health ministry on Tuesday. Total reported cases have touched 4.45 crore and death toll stands at 528,822.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 0.71% while the weekly positivity rate at 1.21 %.

In the last 24 hours, more than 2,654 people recovered from covid. Since the onset of the pandemic, India has reported 4,40,60,198 recoveries.

The country has conducted over 89.74 crore covid tests till date whereas 2,76,125 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under India’s covid vaccination drive, more than 219.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.