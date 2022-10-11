India reports less than 2,000 fresh covid infections1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 01:39 PM IST
States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
New Delhi: India reported 1,957 new covid infections, while active cases declined to 27,374 in the last 24 hours, according to an update from the Union health ministry on Tuesday. Total reported cases have touched 4.45 crore and death toll stands at 528,822.