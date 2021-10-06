India has reported 18,833 new Covid-19 cases and 278 death in a day. With this, India's coronavirus infection case count has risen to 33,871,881 to date. As per the data from the Ministry of Health, India saw a decline of 6,215 active cases while a rise of 24,770 recoveries in 24 hours span. Currently, India's active case count stands at 2,46,687--the lowest in 203 days. And, the recovery rate stands at 97.94% --highest since March last year.

However, deaths from Covid have continued to increase in the country. So far 4,49,538 people have died from coronavirus infection as per the Centre's data.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 92 Crore landmark milestone. A total of 66.68 crore individuals have received the first shot of Covid-19 and 25.43 crore have received the second dose.

Among the 18,833 new cases reported on Wednesday, Kerala accounts for more than half of the cases. Yesterday, the southern state reported 9,735 new Covid cases. However, the state has controlled the virus transmission by ramping up the testing and vaccination. In September, Kerala had reported nearly 30,000 cases daily. Now, as the state's Covid cases dwindle it has decided to reopen schools and universities. Schools in Kerala would reopen from November 1. The state has also allowed the re-opening of cinema theatres and indoor auditoriums from October 25.

Not just Kerala, other states have also eased Covid-19 curbs, following a sustained decrease in Covid infection. Maharashtra, the second-most worst affected state will reopen religious places from October 7 because of Navratri and Durga Puja festivals. National capital Delhi has permitted Ramlila celebration but without fervour. Karnataka has allowed the reopening of cinema halls. Other states, including Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, etc have eased Covid-19 restrictions for both residents and tourists.

