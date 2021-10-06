Among the 18,833 new cases reported on Wednesday, Kerala accounts for more than half of the cases. Yesterday, the southern state reported 9,735 new Covid cases. However, the state has controlled the virus transmission by ramping up the testing and vaccination. In September, Kerala had reported nearly 30,000 cases daily. Now, as the state's Covid cases dwindle it has decided to reopen schools and universities. Schools in Kerala would reopen from November 1. The state has also allowed the re-opening of cinema theatres and indoor auditoriums from October 25.